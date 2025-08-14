Join the Royal British Legion Veterans Charity Golf Tournament 2025

Tee off for a great cause at the Royal British Legion Veterans Charity Thailand 2025!

Date: Friday, 26th September 2025

Venue: Plutaluang Navy Golf Course

Format: 4-Person Scramble, 9:30 AM Shotgun Start

Entry Fee: Only 2,950 THB per player

Tournament Highlights:

Maximum 28 teams, 10% combined handicap

Top-quality prizes for winning teams

Team welcome coffee, breakfast roll, and goody bag

Free buffet and prize giving after the tournament

Why Play:

Proceeds support the RBL Poppy Appeal and the Thai Veterans Organisation, helping veterans and their families across Thailand.







About the Royal British Legion Thailand:

Founded on 1st July 2007, the Thailand branch has around 200 members. While we meet socially on the last Saturday of each month, our primary mission is to care for those who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces of the Crown, and their dependents living in Thailand.

The branch proudly parades the Thailand RBL Standard every Remembrance Sunday at the British Embassy (now British Club Bangkok) and on Remembrance Day at Don Rak and Chung Kai War Graves Cemeteries in Kanchanaburi, home of the famous Bridge over the River Kwai.

Sign Up or Sponsor:

To enter a team or sponsor this fantastic day of golf, contact: [email protected]

Tee off, have fun, and make a difference – a perfect day of golf for a meaningful cause!



































