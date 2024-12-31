French photographer reports expensive camera stolen during AC service in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand –, Mr. Christian Demoulin, a 34-year-old French national, along with his wife, Ms. Wanida Wakthaisong, 33, filed a police report at the Pattaya City Police Station after discovering that their camera had been stolen on the night of December 29. The incident occurred at their residence in Soi Land Department in South Pattaya.

According to Ms. Wakthaisong, the theft took place after they hired two air conditioning technicians to clean the AC units in their home on December 18. While one technician worked in the office, the other remained outside. She explained that during the service, the technician who had been outside entered the office to deliver a garbage bag. After the cleaning was completed, the couple didn’t suspect anything unusual.



However, when Mr. Demoulin attempted to use his camera on December 29, he discovered it was missing. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, the couple saw one of the air conditioning technicians acting suspiciously. The video showed the technician handing a brown shoulder bag to the other technician, who then discreetly removed a camera and lens from the desk. The camera, a FUJIFILM digital model worth 100,000 Baht, was no longer there.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen camera was posted for sale in a second-hand camera group online, and the person who posted it matched the description of the technician involved in the theft. Despite attempts to contact the technician, the couple was unable to meet with him at the police station as planned, and the technician’s responses became evasive.



The Pattaya Police have taken the case seriously, and Capt. Ittipon Tangchuthawitsap, Deputy Investigator at Pattaya City Police Station, has officially recorded the complaint. Authorities are currently working with the investigation team to trace the whereabouts of the suspect and bring him to justice in accordance with the law.







































