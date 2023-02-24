French fugitive captured in Pattaya

A French fugitive wanted on fraud and money laundering charges back home has been captured hiding out in Pattaya.

Julien Luc Marc Aubourdier, 43, was captured at his rental home in Pattaya Feb. 20.

Aubourdier, the founder of Sport Car Co., is accused of falsifying tax documents, defrauding the French government out of the equivalent of 10 million euros (370 million baht), according to arrest warrants issued by French police and Europol.

Aubourdier entered Thailand three times on a visa that expired on Jan. 3, police said. He was charged with overstaying his visa while authorities work with the French embassy to extradite him home.



























