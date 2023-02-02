French boxer may face charges for slapping 12-year-old Pattaya girl

A French boxer slapped a 12-year-old girl who smacked his son during football practice.

Mother Pranom Padjantuk 43, took the girl to Pattaya police station following the incident at a football field on Soi Khopai Jan. 30.

She said the children were playing football and the girl and French boy got into an argument. During the quarrel, the girl “accidentally” hit the boy, Pranom said.







The girl tried to apologize, his mother said, but the father, an unidentified French boxer, slapped the girl in the face in retaliation.

Pranom said her daughter’s ear was injured by the man’s slap and wanted child-abuse charges filed against the foreigner.



























