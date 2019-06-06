Free flu shots Friday in Chaiyapornvitee

Pattaya offered free flu shots at a Health Department outreach visit to the Chumsai Community Tuesday.

Nurse Naanya Jantrakad oversaw the inoculations, which next will be given out in the Chaiyapornvitee Community June 7.

Flu vaccines are suggested for pregnant women, the elderly, children under 12 and those with chronic illnesses.

Health workers also took the opportunity to provide free screenings for diabetes and blood pressure, medical checkups, basic medications and nutritional advice.

The Chaiyapornvitee visit will coincide with a campaign to eradicate dengue fever by eliminating breeding grounds for mosquitos.