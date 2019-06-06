Woman swerves for snake, dies in head-on collision

A Lopburi woman who swerved her truck to avoid a snake in the road killed herself and hurt seven others when she collided head-on with a bus.

Panghom Maingam, 45, died and seven inside a factory employee van were injured in the June 3 wreck on Rong Po Road in Takhiantia June 3.

A quality-control chief at factory in Takhiantia, Panghom drove her Toyota Vigo straight into oncoming traffic to avoid a snake, said bus driver Prawit Siripee, 38.

The snake was already dead.

Prawit also swerved trying to avoid the crash and flipped the van and skid off the roadway.