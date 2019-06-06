Fun day coming to local school

An international school near Pattaya is holding a fun day for children.

The event will be on Saturday June 8 at Garden International School (GIS), which is based in Ban Chang near Pattaya. As well as a fun run in the morning, there will be a tug of war, sack race, cricket, water slides and bouncy castle. There will also be a barbecue, stalls and refreshments.

Also coming up soon is an Open Day. On Wednesday June 12, GIS will be opening its doors to parents and students who would like a look around. From 9.30am-11.30am, there will be a chance to meet current students, the Principal and have a look around the campus. Special discounts will also be available on the day. For more details, or to book a place at the open day, visit www.gardenrayong.com/open-day/