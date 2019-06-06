Fun day coming to local school

By Mark Beales
Water slides will be at GIS for an upcoming fun day on Saturday June 8.
An international school near Pattaya is holding a fun day for children.

The event will be on Saturday June 8 at Garden International School (GIS), which is based in Ban Chang near Pattaya. As well as a fun run in the morning, there will be a tug of war, sack race, cricket, water slides and bouncy castle. There will also be a barbecue, stalls and refreshments.

Also coming up soon is an Open Day. On Wednesday June 12, GIS will be opening its doors to parents and students who would like a look around. From 9.30am-11.30am, there will be a chance to meet current students, the Principal and have a look around the campus. Special discounts will also be available on the day. For more details, or to book a place at the open day, visit www.gardenrayong.com/open-day/

A bouncy castle will be one of the highlights of the GIS fun day.
Games and challenges will be part of the fun day.
Students bounce their way through a recent fun day.
