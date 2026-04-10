Free Bangkok–Pattaya–Map Ta Phut Motorway among Songkran measures to ease travel rush

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai government has introduced a series of measures to ease travel and reduce costs during the Songkran holiday, including free expressway access and a temporary halt to major road construction, as millions prepare to journey home.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has expressed concern for public safety during the festive period, urging motorists to strictly follow the “don’t drink and drive” campaign while directing all agencies to facilitate travel as efficiently as possible.

To help reduce expenses amid rising fuel prices, the Ministry of Transport has waived toll fees on several key expressways. The Burapha Withi and Kanchanaphisek (Bang Phli–Suksawat) expressways will be free from April 10–16, while the Udon Ratthaya, Si Rat, and Chalerm Maha Nakhon expressways will be toll-free from April 13–15.

In addition, major motorways will be open free of charge for seven days from April 10–16. These include the M7 route connecting Bangkok, Pattaya, and Map Ta Phut, the M9 outer ring road, and the M81 Bang Yai–Kanchanaburi route.

Authorities are also trialing free access on newer routes, including the M6 (Bang Pa-in–Nakhon Ratchasima), aimed at easing congestion on Mittraphap Road, and a 10-kilometer stretch of the M82 (Bang Khun Thian–Ekkachai) to improve traffic flow from Rama II Road toward the South.







Separately, the Department of Highways has temporarily suspended construction works and reopened all main traffic lanes on Rama II Road in both inbound and outbound directions. The move follows safety inspections of structural installations along the Intercity Motorway No. 82 (M82) project.

Officials said the suspension is intended to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion during the peak holiday travel period. Construction will resume after Songkran, with partial lane closures expected from April 20.

With travel demand expected to surge as people return to their hometowns or head out on holiday, authorities said the combined measures are designed to ensure smoother journeys, lower travel costs, and improved road safety nationwide.

The Department of Highways has also advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and check traffic updates via its 24-hour hotline 1586.































