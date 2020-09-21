Four die when SUV plunges into canal near Pattaya

Four people drowned when a Bangkok woman rolled her SUV into a Phanat Nikhom canal.

Identified only as Sukanya, 38, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner said she was taking six friends from Bangkok to Railakthong Subdistrict Sept. 20 when, on a dark and unfamiliar stretch of Wat Photharam-Wat Klangklongluang Road, she hit a curve she wasn’t expecting and broke through the barrier.







The SUV overturned and slid into the Chaksan village canal swelled with runoff from the weekend storm.

She and two friends broke out a window and swam to safety. But one man and three women died.

Rescue volunteers pulled the bodies from the vehicle, but too late to save them.

