Four die when SUV plunges into canal near Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
0
291
Rescue workers pull the Toyota Fortuner SUV out of the Chaksan village canal.

Four people drowned when a Bangkok woman rolled her SUV into a Phanat Nikhom canal.

Identified only as Sukanya, 38, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner said she was taking six friends from Bangkok to Railakthong Subdistrict Sept. 20 when, on a dark and unfamiliar stretch of Wat Photharam-Wat Klangklongluang Road, she hit a curve she wasn’t expecting and broke through the barrier.



The SUV overturned and slid into the Chaksan village canal swelled with runoff from the weekend storm.

She and two friends broke out a window and swam to safety. But one man and three women died.

Rescue volunteers pulled the bodies from the vehicle, but too late to save them.

Sukanya, 38, the driver, told police in tears that she was traveling from Bangkok with six other friends to take them home in Railakthong sub-district.

Suriya Wilai said he arrived at the scene first and found the car submerged in the water.



Rescue volunteers try unsuccessfully to resuscitate the victims.

