Former US Navy Submariner Shares His Experience with the Pattaya City Expats Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 18, 2024, the Pattaya City Expats Club (PCEC) was treated to an enthralling presentation by Joseph Cheser, a former submariner who served on the USS Tecumseh, a nuclear submarine. Joseph, who joined the Navy after high school and became a Fire Control Technician Ballistic, shared his journey and the intricacies of life beneath the waves.

Joseph’s journey began in a small town in Southern Indiana, leading him to decide to enlist in the US Navy and to the world of submarines. He vividly described the intense training, the claustrophobia screening, and the high-stakes responsibilities of handling nuclear missiles.









The audience was particularly captivated by Joseph’s anecdotes about pranks on new crew members. His stories ranged from the humorous to the harrowing, including the infamous ‘Golden Flapper Award’ incident, where a sailor accidentally opened a pressurized waste system.

He provided insights into the structure of the submarine, missile operations, and the importance of safety protocols and damage control training. Joseph described the submarine’s capabilities, from the missile launch sequence to the torpedo defense systems.



Joseph also reflected on the personal impact of his service, discussing the physical and emotional challenges submariners faced, including the high rate of divorces and the disorientation experienced after long patrols. He also touched on the personal sacrifices submariners make, including the strain on relationships and the adjustment to life after service.

Joseph’s talk was not only a testament to the bravery and dedication of submariners but also a reminder of the technological marvels and strategic importance of the Navy’s silent service.

Since leaving the Navy, Joseph pursued higher education followed by a career in the US Army as an Officer. The audience expressed their gratitude for Joseph’s engaging and informative presentation, which shed light on a world few get to see.





To learn more about the PCEC, visit their website at https:/pcec.club. To view the presentation, visit the PCEC's YouTube Channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uTBofV_MNpI






































