Former 90s hotel PR executive embraces retirement by promoting Pattaya tourism

PATTAYA, Thailand – A former public relations executive from a renowned hotel in the 1990s, Supparatch Piyawatcharapun (Amy), shared her journey of dedication to the hospitality industry and her continued passion for tourism promotion in Pattaya.

Amy, formerly the social director of Mantra Restaurant and Bar under the Amari Pattaya Hotel Group, is now the PR Manager at UPSTAIRS LOUNGE BAR & GRILL. Reflecting on her career before the rise of social media, she recalled how hotel promotions heavily relied on local media outlets. PR professionals and journalists maintained close working relationships to ensure effective communication.

“In those days, journalists knew me as ‘Pee Amy Mantra’ because I dedicated over ten years to my work at Mantra. I collaborated with business groups, Thai and international associations, and charitable organizations. I always treated journalists with respect and hospitality whenever they visited our hotel to cover stories,” Amy explained.

After retiring, Amy initially took a break and pursued personal business ventures. However, she was later invited by foreign colleagues to join UPSTAIRS LOUNGE BAR & GRILL as a PR Manager, reigniting her passion for the industry. “Although the job comes with its challenges, I truly enjoy my work,” she said.

Now, Amy uses social media to promote Pattaya’s hidden gems, aiming to enhance the city’s tourism. Inspired by her former employer’s vision, she continues to highlight Pattaya’s beauty through photography and storytelling. “Many breathtaking spots in Pattaya remain unknown to visitors, and I want to showcase them,” she added.

Recently, she visited Yin Yom Beach near Cozy Beach Hotel, a secluded paradise accessible via a steep staircase. The pristine beach, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant sunset views attracted numerous foreign tourists during the tail end of the high season, creating a picturesque scene.







Sharing her experiences through social media, Amy also offers MC, PR, and event planning services for parties, corporate gatherings, and charity functions. With over 10 years of expertise, her team welcomes inquiries, including budget-friendly and charity events.

For collaborations, Amy can be contacted via Facebook: Supparatch Piyawatcharapun (Amy) or Phone: 081-2611022.
































