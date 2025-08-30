Foreigners wonder what’s in store if Anutin becomes the next premier

If Ladbrokes were allowed in Thailand, the heavy betting would be on burly and natty dresser Anutin Charnvirakul becoming the next prime minister. Leader of the 69-seat Bhumjaithai block in parliament, he claims to have more than half of the 492 sitting MPs altready in the bag: deals the biggest opposition Peoples Party, the remnants of the pro-military groups, several small parties and assorted “cobras” or government MPs who might switch sides. We should know for sure in a couple of weeks.

From the foreigner perspective, 58-year old Anutin has a mixed reputation. Health minister in 2020, he blamed the covid pandemic in Twitter posts on unhygienic foreigners and blasted a bewildered tourist who refused his offer of a face mask. But Anutin later apologized. He was very influential in the legalizing cannabis in 2023, but said the main reasons were to reduce the prison population and to encourage the nascent hemp industry. He is no advocate for leisure cannabis Amsterdam-style, yet a firm believer in the herb’s health-giving qualities.







Anutin speaks English as he gained a science degree in New York before becoming president of his family’s engineering company in Thailand. He speaks Chinese at home and is of Thai-Chinese ancestry, personally welcoming the first official Chinese tourist group – post covid – with garlands at the airport. He has stated as interior minister (2023 until resignation on June 19 2025) that Thailand is a friend of both the US and China and he is on first-name terms with US ambassador Bob Kodek.

As regards subjects of particular interest to Thailand’s expat community, Anutin has said little over the years. It is unlikely there will be major developments on visas, for example, as the next administration will likely be short-term pending a general election early next year. The preoccupation for now will be on domestic issues such as a deflated economy, the high level of household debt, tariffs and a possible referendum for a new constitution to satisfy coalition partners.



The Ministry of Finance will be pushing for the adoption of its long-promised rule change to allow foreign income to be tax-free when transmitted to Thailand, provided it arrives during the year of earning or the following year. This does not require parliamentary approval but merely the nod of assent from the Council of State and the Cabinet. To allow this key issue to languish into the next tax year, from January 2026, would be highly detrimental all round. There is much more involved here than farang retirees worrying about their pensions.



Anutin’s main hobby is aircraft and he is known for delivering human organs for transplant in his private plane. He can be difficult to predict as he has attacked military interventions but campaigned in parliament against a bill designed to prevent future coups. He told Time magazine in 2023, “If the people feel I can deliver what they need, they will choose me to work for them”. Nothing is ever 100 percent in Thai politics, but he is about to have his moment.



































