Foreigners see Pattaya traffic mayhem echoing through constant sirens

PATTAYA, Thailand – For long-term foreigners who have lived in Thailand for decades, Pattaya’s roads are a daily reminder of chaos and negligence. “I’ve been in Thailand 35 years continuously and have ridden Harleys everywhere,” one resident said. “Pattaya is the worst. From Thai licenses to the police not enforcing rules properly, it’s a shame. The loudest and most continuous song in Pattaya is the ambulance sirens.”

From Sukhumvit to Second Road and Beach Road, traffic often feels like a free-for-all. Drivers pass on all sides, cut in front of one another, and lanes are ignored. The resident suggests clear separation: “They need a car lane, a truck lane, and a motorbike lane. That’s how it should be done. You think Thailand is bad? Go to Vietnam—it’s a joke.”







The problem isn’t just reckless driving; it’s a lack of enforcement. Traffic police are present, but mostly to control tourists and collect fines. “You only have to watch for a while if they stop. It’s not the Thais who sit on a motorcycle with three people—it’s the foreigners riding without helmets. You know where to draw money. This does not create any confidence in the police,” the observer noted.

Penalties for serious offenses like driving under the influence of alcohol, he insists, should be drastically increased. “A minimum fine of 50,000 to 100,000 baht is required, and for repeat offenders, 100,000 to 300,000 baht or more. Driving without a license should be fined at least 20,000 baht.”



Cultural attitudes also contribute to the problem. Unlike foreigners, who constantly reflect on “what could have been done,” locals often shrug. “You rarely hear a Thai or their family say, ‘If they had been more careful’ or ‘One second slower, or faster, it wouldn’t have happened.’ Instead, you hear, ‘It was supposed to happen’ or ‘There’s nothing you can do to prevent fate.’”

For those navigating the streets of Pattaya daily, frustration runs high. “I feel safer going head to head with Thais,” the resident admitted. Yet even amidst the disorder, there is hope: better lane management, harsher penalties, and consistent enforcement could make Pattaya’s roads safer—not just for foreigners, but for everyone.







































