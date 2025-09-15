Jomtien roads remain a hazard as accidents keep happening

PATTAYA, Thailand – Another accident on Jomtien Beach has highlighted the ongoing dangers faced by motorists, pedestrians, and tourists alike. On the morning of Sunday, September 14, a motorbike collided with a car along the crowded beachfront road, leaving one man with abrasions. Fortunately, municipal officers and lifeguards were on the scene to provide first aid, and the injured party declined hospital treatment.







Yet incidents like this are hardly rare. Locals and visitors alike have long complained about Jomtien Road’s confusing traffic patterns, poor signage, and the frequent flouting of one-way regulations. Residents have suggested that clearer directional markings, including arrows indicating one-way stretches, are urgently needed to prevent collisions caused by drivers going the wrong way.



The road is narrow in many sections, flanked by parked vehicles, tourist stalls, and beachfront pedestrians, making it a recipe for accidents. Combine this with drivers ignoring traffic rules and speeding along the beachside, and it’s easy to see why Jomtien remains one of Pattaya’s most dangerous roads.

While authorities are quick to provide emergency assistance, preventative measures lag behind. Temporary fixes like spot traffic officers or lifeguard patrols are insufficient when the infrastructure and enforcement are inadequate. Without long-term interventions—better signage, stricter enforcement, and public awareness campaigns—accidents are likely to continue, putting both locals and tourists at risk.

For a city that markets itself as a tourist-friendly destination, the reality of Jomtien Road sends a worrying message: beauty and leisure come at a price if public safety is neglected.



































