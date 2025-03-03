Naval Recruit Training Center holds religious activity ‘Friday Prayers for Spiritual Guidance’

By Pattaya Mail
Over 350 Muslim recruits join a congregational prayer at the Naval Recruit Training Center to foster patience, morality, and unity.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Naval Recruit Training Center, Naval Education Department, organized a congregational prayer ceremony to support religious practices and promote spiritual purification, patience, and moral conduct.

The event was attended by over 350 new recruits from Batch 4/67 who practice Islam, along with commanding officers. The ceremony took place at the Islamic prayer room within the catering unit of the center in Bang Saray, Sattahip, Chonburi.

The weekly Friday prayer gatherings align with the Royal Thai Navy Commander-in-Chief’s policy for 2025, which focuses on enhancing personnel welfare and improving their quality of life in a meaningful and practical way.


The Naval Education Department supports religious activities to promote spiritual well-being and ethical conduct among new recruits.

Weekly Friday prayers at the Naval Recruit Training Center align with the Royal Thai Navy’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its personnel.














