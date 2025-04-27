Pattaya officials address street dwellers as tourist safety concerns grow

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers conducted an inspection following complaints about street dwellers occupying and obstructing public areas with their belongings. Officers issued formal warnings, ordering individuals to clear the areas within two days or face legal action. Officials also pledged to monitor these locations closely to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

The inspection drew strong reactions from local residents online, with comments such as “Chase them away,” “They’re starting to take over public spaces,” and “They’ve already set up under the Krathing Lai Bridge.” Others pointed out additional trouble spots, including under bridges and near sois like Soi 17 off Thepprasit Road, where encroachment on roadways is becoming increasingly visible.







Some residents expressed concern not only about the obstruction but also about potential dangers, citing past incidents where street dwellers had allegedly harassed or harmed tourists.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining public order, ensuring that public spaces remain safe and accessible for all residents and visitors.

































