Foreign tourists in Pattaya adjust daily routines as scorching heat peaks during daytime hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city is experiencing a strong heat spell, with temperatures reaching around 33–34°C (91–93°F) and feeling hotter due to high humidity. The most intense “peak heat” period is typically between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM, when sun exposure is strongest and outdoor conditions can become physically draining within minutes.

During this peak window, authorities and health experts advise both locals and tourists to take extra care. Staying hydrated with frequent water intake, wearing light and breathable clothing, using hats or umbrellas, and avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight are strongly recommended. Outdoor activities are better scheduled for early morning or late afternoon when temperatures begin to ease.

Foreign tourists visiting Pattaya are adapting by slowing down daytime activity, taking regular breaks in air-conditioned spaces, and shifting sightseeing or walking routes to shaded or beachfront areas during cooler hours. Despite the heat, evening hours remain popular as sea breezes and lower temperatures create more comfortable conditions.



































