Pattaya beach turns silent as soaring fuel costs ground jet ski business

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rising retail fuel prices, particularly diesel and gasoline, are placing growing pressure on operating costs across multiple sectors, including tourism businesses in Pattaya.

A field survey along Pattaya Beach on Sunday found a noticeably quiet atmosphere, with jet ski operators parking their watercraft along the shoreline while waiting for customers. However, visitor demand has dropped significantly compared to previous years, leaving central Pattaya Beach unusually subdued even during the tourism season.

Operators say the decline in customers comes at a time when fuel costs continue to rise, directly affecting profitability.

One jet ski operator said business has fallen sharply, despite maintaining the same rental rate of 1,200 baht per 30 minutes. He added that higher fuel expenses are cutting into earnings, while prices cannot be increased in line with rising costs, further squeezing operators.



































