Coco Loco Pattaya team meets Mayor to present grand Latin Festival project for April 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed the producers of Coco Loco Pattaya led by Mr. Isgav Itzhak. The team presented the Latin Festival project, scheduled to take place from April 9–16, 2026, in Pattaya. The festival aims to bring together visitors and communities from around the world to experience the richness of Latin culture through music, dance, cultural performances, and vibrant shows that will energize the city.







Mayor Poramase expressed strong interest and pledged support for the initiative, saying:

“The Latin Festival will significantly boost tourism and the economy of Pattaya, particularly among visitors who love Latin culture and related activities. It will also enhance Pattaya’s positive image on the international stage, attracting travelers and participants from across the globe.”

With its dynamic cultural showcases and international flair, the Latin Festival is expected to become one of Pattaya’s most colorful and exciting annual events, with the eyed spot of the festival to be announced soon.



































