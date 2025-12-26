Foreign tourists clash in street fight along Pattaya Beach over minor bump

PATTAYA, Chonburi — A street brawl between two foreign tourists erupted along Pattaya Beach, causing alarm among onlookers and disrupting the area’s normally festive atmosphere. The incident occurred near Soi 13/2, Beach Road, on the early hours of December 25.

A 44-second video captured by local resident and vendor Parichad Chuenich, 45, shows the two tourists exchanging punches in the middle of the street as bystanders, both Thai and foreign, watched. Some attempted to intervene to stop the fight, while others cheered, creating an unsettling scene in one of Pattaya’s popular tourist areas.







Parichad told reporters that the confrontation began around 1:00 a.m., when the two tourists accidentally brushed shoulders while walking along the road crowded with other visitors. The minor collision quickly escalated into verbal exchanges and insults, and despite efforts by locals to separate them, the situation intensified into a physical fight.

During the scuffle, a nearby motorcycle belonging to a local resident was knocked over and damaged. Eventually, both parties ceased fighting and walked away from the scene, leaving bystanders relieved but shaken by the confrontation.

Authorities have not reported any arrests or injuries, and the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining safety and decorum in tourist-heavy areas.



































