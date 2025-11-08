Foreign pedestrian struck by motorcycle on Jomtien Beach Road, rider hurt

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorcycle collided with a foreign pedestrian along Jomtien Beach Road in Pattaya on November 8, prompting a swift response from local authorities and rescue teams. The motorcycle rider sustained injuries and was treated at the scene by volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon before being transported to Pattaya City Hospital for further care.







The pedestrian was unharmed and reportedly did not wish to press charges. Officers from the Jomtien Municipal Task Force managed traffic and ensured the safety of both parties during the incident.

Authorities urged both motorists and pedestrians to remain vigilant, especially in busy tourist areas, to prevent accidents.



































