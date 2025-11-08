Explicit QR codes plastered across Pattaya link to illegal pornographic and drug-related online groups

By Pattaya Mail
QR code stickers promoting illegal pornographic and drug-related content spotted on public signs and poles in central Pattaya, raising public concern over the city’s image.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents in Pattaya have reported a disturbing spread of mysterious QR code stickers appearing on power poles, public signs, and buildings across several areas — particularly in tourist zones frequented by foreigners.

Upon scanning, the QR codes reportedly redirect users to online groups promoting pornographic content and advertising the sale of sex toys, aphrodisiacs, and drug-use accessories. Some even claim to offer delivery services within one hour in the Pattaya area.



Authorities say these activities violate Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act and laws governing the distribution of obscene materials in public.

Local residents and business owners have expressed serious concern, warning that such behavior could damage Pattaya’s international reputation as a family-friendly tourist destination and erode visitor confidence.















