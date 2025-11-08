Banglamung Learning Center joins HHN Foundation to advance education for underprivileged children in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Banglamung District Learning Promotion Center partnered with the HHN Foundation for Thai Children to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the HHN Learning Center in Pattaya. The collaboration aims to promote educational opportunities for underprivileged children and youth, particularly those unable to fully access the Thai formal education system.

The signing ceremony was honored by Ms. Phisamai Longcharoen, Director of the Banglamung District Learning Center, and Mr. Siromet Akrapongpanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation. Both parties are committed to making “education for all” a reality in Pattaya.







The partnership seeks to provide target students with the Ministry of Education curriculum across primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary levels over a six-year period. It will also focus on life skills, vocational skills, and foundational learning to build educational stability and improve the long-term quality of life for the children and their families, creating new opportunities for a secure and equitable future.







































