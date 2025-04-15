Foreign nationals arrested in Chonburi raids for illegal entry, overstays, and Interpol red notices

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the lead-up to the Songkran holiday, immigration authorities across Thailand have intensified efforts to prevent and suppress crimes involving foreign nationals. In Chonburi, a series of coordinated raids were launched at various locations including hotels, construction sites, restaurants, and temporary accommodations.

The operation, aimed at verifying immigration status and cracking down on illegal entries, led to unexpected scenes as officers moved in. In several instances, foreign nationals attempted to flee — some leaping over fences, others hiding behind buildings or furniture. A few were caught off guard while eating, confused by the sudden presence of law enforcement.







Within just five days, officers detained a total of 191 foreign nationals. Those arrested included individuals from Myanmar, Cambodia, China, and other countries. The most common offenses were illegal entry into the kingdom, visa overstays, and in some cases, active red notices from Interpol.

All suspects were charged under the Immigration Act and have been transferred to the local police station for legal processing and further investigation.



























