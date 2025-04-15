Pattaya Songkran festivities heat up as officials clear out dangerous water guns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Songkran celebrations are in full swing at Pattaya Beach, with joyful water battles erupting from Soi 6 through the Walking Street. Revelers have taken to the streets from noon until midnight, splashing and dancing under the scorching April sun. But amid the excitement, local authorities have issued a firm warning: powerful PVC pipe water guns are strictly prohibited.

Officials patrolling the area have been seizing any modified water guns that use PVC pipes to increase pressure, citing safety concerns. “These homemade water cannons can cause serious injuries,” one officer explained. “We’re here to make sure everyone can enjoy the festival safely.”







The crackdown aims to preserve the spirit of Songkran — a celebration of renewal and joy — without turning the water fights into dangerous encounters. Festival-goers are encouraged to use commercially made water guns and to avoid targeting faces, especially of children and the elderly.

While early celebrations began on April 14, the real “water war,” known as Wan Lai, will take place on April 19, when the entire city turns into a free-for-all splash zone. As the crowds grow and the heat rises, one thing is certain: Pattaya is once again one of the hottest spots for Songkran fun — just remember to play safe!



























