‘Give 10 Baht, Get Shouted At’ – Disturbed woman sparks panic in Jomtien as public highlights similar incidents across Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents and tourists were left shocked Wednesday afternoon after a mentally disturbed woman began shouting uncontrollably in the Jomtien area. The incident prompted local municipal officers to respond quickly. After a tense standoff, officers were able to calmly de-escalate the situation by speaking with the woman until she settled down. She was then gently warned and escorted out of the area without further incident.

The situation drew strong reactions from local residents on social media, reflecting a deepening concern over Pattaya’s growing visible homelessness and mental health issues:

“Sigh… this is what’s dragging the country down.”

“She’s mentally unwell, don’t be so harsh on her.”

"People are avoiding Pattaya and Jomtien because of people like this."







“She said she came to work in Pattaya – either you get rich or you go insane. Isn’t that right, admin?”

“Go to Chaiyapruek 1… people like that are just wandering around.”

“Go see Pratumnak Soi 5, it’s a hotspot.”

“Salute to the officers. That 7-Eleven near Pratumnak has tons of homeless people.”

“This is what public service really means. Thank you.”

“Where exactly did they escort her? It’s like this every day.”

“Pattaya is slowly becoming a sanctuary for the mentally ill. Come see around Wat Nong Or – same kind of scenes, yelling at random people, doing meth, disappearing for a bit, then reappearing again.”

“It’s not just Pattaya – rural areas have people like this too. The meth epidemic is everywhere.”

“There are so many homeless people in that area. Something must be done.”

“The person filming was actually talking to her and she responded!”

“Thanks to the officers. Your work is not easy – much respect.”

“Looks like drug withdrawal symptoms to me.”

“We meet so many homeless people asking for money. We give 5 or 10 baht and they curse at us. When foreigners don’t give, they get shouted at too. Can the government finally take serious action on this? They send them to the shelter in Rong Po, and a few days later, they’re back again.”

“It happens every day.”

“I was just in Pattaya a few days ago – saw the same thing.”

"Meth heads, hallucinating, thinking they can fly – now a danger to the public."





This incident is far from isolated. Many Pattaya residents say such encounters are becoming all too common – a byproduct of drug addiction, mental illness, and ineffective social support systems.

While municipal officers are praised for their professional handling of the situation, locals are calling on national and regional authorities to step in with lasting solutions — not just temporary removals, but real support for those suffering from mental health issues and substance abuse, along with measures to protect public safety and the image of Pattaya as an international tourist city.


































