Thailand reports 2nd jab of Sinovac vaccine significantly stimulates immunity

A research has found the efficacy rate of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine is higher than 50% among the Thai people who have received two doses, according to Chulalongkorn University.

The university announced in its website that the research was conducted by the Emerging Infectious Diseases Clinical Center of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, its Faculty of Medicine and the Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (AFRIMS) of the United States.







The research found that 95% of the 186 recipients of the second dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine had immunity against the virus. They underwent a test called Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA).

Besides, blood samples were collected from 171 people two weeks after they had received the second jabs of Sinovac' COVID-19 vaccine. In laboratories the blood samples were tested with live SARS-CoV-2. The tests showed that more than 70% of the people had the immunity that effectively prevented illness. (TNA)


























