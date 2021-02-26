Following criticism, Pattaya mayor pushes for shorter, faster roadwork

Following withering online criticism from progressive political rivals, Pattaya’s mayor called on utility companies and contractors to better coordinate road-construction projects to minimize disruptions and finish projects faster.

The Pattaya Future group, an offshoot of the national Move Forward Party, blasted Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on its Facebook page this week, accusing him of caring more about Bangsaen, where he lives, than Pattaya, "where he makes his money."







As an example, the Facebook critics claimed that roadwork in Bangsaen is done in one shot while, in Pattaya, the same road is repeatedly dug up by different agencies.

Sonthaya agreed that consecutive roadworks by the Provincial Electricity Authority, Provincial Waterworks Authority and city hall created traffic problems, inconvenience and damaged business. Agencies need to coordinate schedules and plans so, for example, pipes can be laid at the same time power lines are buried.







Projects also need to be completed faster, Sonthaya said, pointing to roadwork in South Pattaya. The corner of South Road, for example, has been torn up and impassable since August. Earlier this month, the mayor claimed the sidewalk was repaired, but a simple glance at the northeast corner this week showed that was a comical exaggeration.

Sonthaya also responded to criticism about the condition of North Road, which had been ripped up by the PEA for nearly a year and now is full of holes again due to shoddy workmanship.

The mayor said the problem is being fixed so that the condition doesn't deteriorate further.




























