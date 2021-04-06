Flash floods cause flooding, traffic snarls in Sattahip

Flash floods hit homes and a market in Sattahip following brief but violent storms.

Rescuers had to come to the aid of an elderly couple on Sukhumvit Soi 47 April 5 when their home was inundated by a meter of water.

Disabled janitor Kritsana Tiemsuwan, 78, and his bedridden wife and Ratsamee, 68, were sitting on her bed, an island surrounded by water, when paramedics arrived.







Sattahip’s 700 Rai Market also flooded badly, causing massive traffic congestion.

A pickup truck overturned after sliding into a drainage canal at the Khao Yak Curve in Khet Udomsuk. No one was injured.









