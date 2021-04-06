Flash floods cause flooding, traffic snarls in Sattahip

By Pattaya Mail
Floods swamped disabled janitor Kritsana Tiemsuwan’s home and turned his incapacitated wife Ratsamee’s bed into an island surrounded by water.

Flash floods hit homes and a market in Sattahip following brief but violent storms.

Rescuers had to come to the aid of an elderly couple on Sukhumvit Soi 47 April 5 when their home was inundated by a meter of water.

Disabled janitor Kritsana Tiemsuwan, 78, and his bedridden wife and Ratsamee, 68, were sitting on her bed, an island surrounded by water, when paramedics arrived.


High winds down trees across powerlines, cutting power and causing traffic jams.

Sattahip’s 700 Rai Market also flooded badly, causing massive traffic congestion.

A pickup truck overturned after sliding into a drainage canal at the Khao Yak Curve in Khet Udomsuk. No one was injured.

Sukhumvit Road at the 700 Rais Flea Market in front of Singsamut School and KM1 flooded, leading to heavy traffic.

 

A pickup truck was found overturned in the watercourse at Khao Yak Curve. Luckily, no one was seriously injured.

Brief but violent storms early April 5 caused flash floods, inundating homes, and a Sattahip market.



