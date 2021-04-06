Pattaya gay bar shut down after 2:30 a.m. raid

By Pattaya Mail
Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sungeid led the team of officers on a 2:30 a.m. raid on the Casanova Club on Soi Khopai early April 5, long after legal closing times.

The music, karaoke and pool bar was shoulder-to-shoulder with men and transgender women, none of whom were seen wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.

The raid came as a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Bangkok’s trendy Thonglor and Ekamai area has spread more than 150 Covid-19 cases around the country – including seven in Chonburi – and prompted yet another shutdown of bars in the capital.

The club’s manager was charged with operating after hours, violating the emergency decree, license offense and health code violations.

