Fishing trip in Pattaya bay ends safely after boat sinks

PATTAYA, Thailand – Twelve people, including tourists and the boat’s captain and crew, were rescued Friday after their two-deck fishing vessel sank in Pattaya Bay, leaving passengers stranded at sea for more than seven hours.

The boat, carrying a captain, crew, and tourists, went down between Koh Larn and Koh Marnwichai amid rough seas, with waves of 1–2 meters and strong northeastern winds. Pattaya Marine Rescue teams, the Sawang Boriboon, and the Chonburi Maritime Protection Center immediately launched speedboats and inflatable rescue vessels to reach the stranded passengers.



Authorities, including Pattaya Tourist Police, Banglamung Police, and emergency medical personnel, were on standby at the shore. The tourists and crew were found exhausted and shivering approximately 15 nautical miles (around 30 kilometers) off the Pattaya coastline.

Initial reports indicate the vessel departed Bali Hai Pier earlier that morning for a fishing excursion to Koh Phai. Officials said a malfunctioning water pump contributed to the sinking, though the full cause is still under investigation.







The Marine Department had issued red-flag warnings earlier, prohibiting all vessels from leaving port due to the hazardous conditions. Authorities highlighted that the combination of rough seas, strong winds, and mechanical failure created a high-risk situation.

All tourists and sailors were safely brought to shore, where they received medical care and monitoring. Rescue officials praised the rapid, coordinated response of all agencies involved, emphasizing it prevented any casualties.



































