South Korean man busted in Pattaya for meth use and hiring adult entertainers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya immigration officers arrested a South Korean man at a high-end Jomtien condominium after discovering methamphetamine use and the hiring of adult entertainers.

The 46-year-old suspect, Kim Jin Jong, was found using an online gambling site while watching pornographic content. Officers also seized four grams of meth and related paraphernalia scattered throughout the unit.







Kim admitted he bought the drugs for personal recreation. Authorities say he previously entered Thailand illegally and was on a government blacklist.

The arrest is part of ongoing operations targeting foreign nationals involved in criminal activity in Pattaya’s tourist districts. Officials stressed the action underscores the city’s commitment to protecting both residents and visitors.



































