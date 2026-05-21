EEC expands into Prachinburi and approves smart logistics hub in Chachoengsao

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EEC Board) has approved in principle the expansion of the Eastern Economic Corridor to include Prachinburi as an additional development province, alongside the approval of a new smart logistics promotion zone in Chachoengsao. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, marked the first session of the committee under the new government and also reviewed progress on key infrastructure projects within the EEC.







According to the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), Prachinburi has been identified as suitable for expansion due to its strategic location, industrial connectivity, and existing supply chain integration with target industries. Officials noted that a significant portion of factories in the province already operate within priority sectors, while its infrastructure, water resources, and labour supply are considered sufficient to support future investment growth. The board agreed in principle to proceed with the proposal, instructing EECO to incorporate feedback before submitting a revised plan for Cabinet consideration.



The committee also approved the establishment of a smart logistics promotion zone in Chachoengsao, covering approximately 29 rai along Sukhumvit Road in Bang Pakong district. The project is designed to support advanced logistics and aviation-related industries, including an international distribution centre using technologies such as 5G systems, GPS tracking, robotics, automated storage systems, and AI-driven logistics management. The zone is expected to attract around 1.35 billion baht in investment and generate approximately 350 jobs, while also promoting technology transfer and the development of smart logistics services. In addition, the EEC Board acknowledged progress in ongoing development efforts, including 46 designated special economic promotion zones, expanded one-stop service facilities, and continued infrastructure and workforce development to support targeted industries across the corridor.























































