Fire rips through Indian restaurant off Pattaya Walking Street

A kitchen fire swept through a South Pattaya Indian restaurant, causing major damage but no injuries.

Three fire engines and an aerial truck responded to the Jan. 8 blaze at the Spicy Treat Indian restaurant on Second Road Soi 16 just off Walking Street. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the flames.


Fire crews had to run their hoses through an adjacent 7-Eleven store and up to the roof of a building opposite the burning building to hit the upper stories of the three-story shophouse.

South Pattaya Fire Chief Surachat Kerdpard said it’s believed an electrical short in the kitchen of the long-running eatery was responsible for the fire, which then spread through the entire building causing massive damage.


