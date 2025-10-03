Fire ravages Rayong townhouse, 7 dead and 3 injured

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastating fire tore through a row of townhouses in central Rayong early Thursday morning, claiming the lives of seven people, including three children, and leaving three others hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries. Authorities believe the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on 2 Oct at a townhouse located at 66/16 Soi Thang Phai 2, in the Rayong city municipality. The blaze quickly spread to three adjacent townhouses, prompting an urgent response from the Rayong City Fire Department and rescue teams from Sawang Phrakhun Rayong Foundation. Police and local officials, including Police Col. Arthit Yakaew and District Chief Anusorn Saengkla, rushed to the scene.







Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control within 30 minutes, but the damage was already severe. At the original house where the fire started, officials found seven fatalities: four adults and three children.

Three other townhouses were damaged, and three residents were hospitalized after inhaling smoke.

A 17-year-old neighbor, Pathitta, who lives directly across from the burning house, reported hearing screams around 2:07 a.m. and saw flames engulfing the home when she looked out her window.



District Chief Anusorn Saengkla said the victims were likely sleeping on the second floor when the fire began and may have tried to escape but were trapped. Some were found near the second-floor doorway. Authorities are investigating the exact cause and will conduct a detailed forensic inspection.

The fire has left the local community in shock, highlighting concerns about electrical safety in older townhouse complexes. Police continue to urge residents to report any potential hazards while investigations continue.



































