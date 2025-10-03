Drunk woman rescued after floating in Pattaya sea

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 38-year-old woman was rescued after wading into the sea off Pattaya Beach in the early hours of 2 October, reportedly heavily intoxicated.

At 3:30 a.m., the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received a report of a person floating near Pattaya Beach Soi 13, prompting rescue volunteers and water response teams to rush to the scene.







Officials located Ms. Kanlaya about 500 meters from shore, clinging to a rope buoy, and quickly brought her back to safety using a rescue boat.

Eyewitnesses said she had left her bag on the beach before entering the water and ignored attempts by bystanders to stop her. Police later coordinated with her friends to ensure she returned home safely and avoided further danger.



































