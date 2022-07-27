Fire hits Pattaya hotel, no injuries

Fire damaged a storage room at a Pattaya hotel, but caused no casualties.

Four fire trucks responded to the LK Royal Suite Hotel on Soi Buakhao July 25. The fire in a seventh-floor storage room where electrical boxes were located already was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived. Crews snuffed out embers and checked that the fire would not reignite.







The hotel was not evacuated, which many of the guests seen on balconies watching the action. Some guests went to the parking lot on their own.

No one was injured and no damage estimate or cause of the fire were given.

































