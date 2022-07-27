Pattaya businesses want more tax cuts, economic relief

The Pattaya Business & Tourism Association urged city hall to reduce taxes and electricity bills to help local companies recover.

PBTA President Boonanan Pattanasin on July 25 presented a letter to Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn asking for more economic relief following two-plus years of tax breaks and other concessions to businesses.







The PBTA maintained that while tourism is recovering and the country is fully open, Pattaya businesses are still suffering from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. While businesses have reopened, they lack the cash flow to hire enough staff or pay down debt.





The association asked for a 10% tax cut, a reduction in the fee to collect infectious waste equal to that being paid by government hospitals, and a reduction in the Fuel Adjustment Charge on electricity bills.

Wuthisak said the letter will be forwarded to relevant agencies and officials for consideration.

































