Drunk driver knocks out power in Pattaya

A drunk driver knocked out power in East Pattaya when she slammed her pickup truck into a utility pole.

Drunk and belligerent driver Somphon Fan Hoykelum was uninjured but passenger Nipaphon NamJantuk, 31, suffered a leg injury in the July 24 accident on Soi Tungkom Tanman 18. She was treated at a local hospital.







Somphon told police she had been drinking at home before getting behind the wheel. She could not recall what caused her to lose control of the Isuzu Dmax and hit the power pole.





The pole fell onto her pickup truck crushing the cab and onto the road, sending cables whipping around and knocking out electricity in the immediate vicinity.

































