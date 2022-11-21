China congratulates Thailand on successfully hosting APEC 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha on Saturday (19 Nov), during which Xi congratulated Thailand on its success in hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. He also stressed the millennia-old friendship between China and Thailand and the fraternity between its two peoples.

Over the past ten years since China and Thailand established the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, their traditional friendship has gained even greater strength. Xi noted that the partnership has continued to deepen and bilateral relations have entered a new development stage.







At this new historic starting point, China said it will work with Thailand to carry forward the special bond that “China and Thailand are as close as one family.”

The Thai prime minister in turn extended warm congratulations on the successful 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and on Xi’s election as general-secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

He also said Thailand supports the Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative put forward by Xi and supports China in playing a greater role in regional and international affairs.







President Xi arrived in Bangkok on Thursday (17 Nov) to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting. Delivering a speech Friday at the meeting, Xi called for building an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

In his speech, Xi stressed the need to follow the spirit of the Asia-Pacific family, look after one another like passengers in the same boat, and steadily move toward an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

He also said that “over the past decades, robust economic cooperation in the region has created the ’Asia-Pacific miracle’ admired across the world. Asia-Pacific cooperation has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people.”







On Saturday, Xi said that free and open trade and investment are among the purposes and principles of APEC, and an important pillar in the realization of the Putrajaya Vision 2040.

Additionally, the Chinese president stressed the importance of upholding true multilateralism and defending the multilateral trading system, upholding inclusiveness for the benefit of all, and upholding open regional cooperation for the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific. (NNT)

































