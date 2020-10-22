Fire damages Chonburi plastic-recycling plant

Damage is estimated at a million baht from a fire that heavily damaged a plastic-recycling plant in Chonburi.







Firefighters needed an hour to control the Oct. 21 blaze at 999 Recycle in Phan Thong District. Fire broke out among the large piles of plastic set to be compressed at the warehouse spread over a rai in Nong Tumlung Subdistrict.









Owner Samanmit Siriboon, 56, said the cause of the fire was unknown.Employee Ongart Sriruksa, 57, said he saw smoke rising from the plastic mountain and tried to hose it down, but flames spread quickly.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.











