Fire causes 3 million baht damage to Nong Plalai wood shop

A fire at a Nong Plalai wood shop in east Pattaya caused 3 million baht in damage, but no injuries. Fire crews from Nong Plalai, Takhiantia and Nongprue responded to the April 22 blaze at the Jay Nom wood-pallet company.

The fire was burning through the wood piles scattered around the 10-rai property when 10 fire trucks arrived, also consuming two pickup trucks and a motorcycle.

Owner Kraisorn Netket, 34, said the fire likely began in a staff room. He first moved cars out of danger, but wind whipped up the flames, helping it spread quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

























