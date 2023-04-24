Fire causes 3 million baht damage to Nong Plalai wood shop

By Pattaya Mail
Firefighters extinguished the last of the flames that consumed through the wood piles scattered around the 10-rai property.

A fire at a Nong Plalai wood shop in east Pattaya caused 3 million baht in damage, but no injuries. Fire crews from Nong Plalai, Takhiantia and Nongprue responded to the April 22 blaze at the Jay Nom wood-pallet company.

The fire was burning through the wood piles scattered around the 10-rai property when 10 fire trucks arrived, also consuming two pickup trucks and a motorcycle.

Owner Kraisorn Netket, 34, said the fire likely began in a staff room. He first moved cars out of danger, but wind whipped up the flames, helping it spread quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


The burnt out wreckage of one of the two pickup trucks that was consumed by the deadly fire at the wood shop in Nong Plalai, east Pattaya.


A resident of the woodshop grabs her belongings and ran as far away as she could from the inferno.







