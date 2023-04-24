Summer storms warned across Eastern and Northern parts of Thailand

The government warns residents in the North, the Northeast, the East and the central region to beware of danger from summer storms.

On Sunday, many provinces experienced thunderstorms, gusty winds and hailstorms.

Deputy government spokesman Trisulee Trisaranakul said the Meteorological Department issued a summer storm warning during April 23 – 26.

People should beware of severe conditions by keeping off outdoor places, big trees and unsecured billboards. They are advised to avoid wearing metal decorations and using cell phone in thunderstorm. Farmers should prevent for crop and livestock damage.







In addition, the easterly and the southeasterly winds prevail across the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea with more rains in the South. People should beware of the severe conditions. The waves in the Gulf are about 1 meter high and above 2 meters high in thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers.

People can see updates on warnings via the application “Thai Disaster Alert ” and request assistance via Line application by add friend at Line ID @1784DDPM or the hotline 1784 around the clock. (TNA)















