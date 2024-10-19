Fire breaks out in Pattaya home after teacher forgets to extinguish candle

By Pattaya Mail
Firefighters in Pattaya successfully extinguished a blaze sparked by an unattended candle, rescuing an 83-year-old man with minor injuries.

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Center received reports of a fire at a residence located in Pattaya area on October 16. Firefighters and rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Thamasathan Pattaya Foundation quickly responded to the scene.




Upon arrival, crews found flames engulfing a storage room. Firefighters worked swiftly to douse the flames, eventually controlling the fire, which left only smoke billowing from the house. Fortunately, a Good Samaritan had already assisted an 83-year-old man, who was found with minor burn injuries to his wrist and in a state of shock.

An anonymous teacher’s forgetfulness leads to a fire, but a quick-thinking neighbor helps evacuate the elderly resident just in time.


The incident highlights the dangers of leaving lit candles unattended, prompting calls for increased awareness in the community.

A teacher from Pattaya School 7, who wished to remain anonymous, stood by anxiously, monitoring the elderly man’s condition. She explained that she had lit a candle before leaving the house for errands, forgetting to extinguish it. She was only alerted to the fire when someone called to inform her. Fortunately, emergency responders arrived promptly, ensuring the elderly man’s safety.
















