Foreign tourists caught disposing trash in Pattaya Sea ignoring warning, sparks online outrage

PATTAYA, Thailand – Social media erupted in criticism after TikTok user @yotin224 posted a video showing a group of foreign tourists, reportedly from India, carelessly throwing bottles into the sea at Pattaya Beach on October 18. Despite being warned in English, the tourists continued their littering behavior, prompting the poster to film the incident as evidence and threaten to contact the police. The tourists eventually left the beach but not before mocking the situation without showing any remorse.









The video, which has garnered over 1.4 million views, sparked outrage among viewers, many of whom expressed their dissatisfaction and called for the tourists to face legal action. Yothin Innoy or Juy, the individual who recorded the clip, stated that he had approached the tourists to pick up the bottles and urged them not to litter, but they ignored his pleas.





Pattaya police have reached out to Yothin for further details and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the tourists. If they have not yet returned to their home country, legal action will be taken as a precedent. Yothin also urged both Thai and foreign tourists to help keep the beaches clean to ensure they remain beautiful and enjoyable for everyone.





































