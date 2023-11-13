Fire at Redemptorist College destroys appliances and computers

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out in an old storage warehouse behind the Redemptorist College, in Soi Paniadchang (Soi Yume), central Pattaya at 11 AM on November 11. The fire destroyed electrical appliances, obsolete computers, and a wheelchair. Fire-fighters successfully brought the situation under control after half an hour.







Paitun Chaiarilert, a 40-year-old school official, recounted that before the incident, he heard a sound resembling an explosion and rushed outside to investigate. To his dismay, he found the electrical appliances in the old storage warehouse engulfed in flames. Initially attempting to control the fire with a fire extinguisher, he realized it was beyond his control and immediately alerted the fire department for assistance. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an electrical short circuit.



























