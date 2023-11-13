Conman drinks, eats then steals phone from Jomtien restaurant

PATTAYA, Thailand – An unidentified well-dressed man, whose nationality is unknown due to unclear Thai language proficiency, entered the ‘Beach Sport Bar and Restaurant’ in Jomtien Beach on morning of November 10, and ordered a beer, fish steak, and chicken wings while engaging in friendly conversation with the staff, inquiring about their proficiency in Thai and English.







During his meal, the would-be thief mentioned that a friend would be joining him and ordered more beer. Taking advantage of the moment when the staff was briefly distracted, he discreetly stole a mobile phone from behind the counter and fled on a motorcycle.

Upon returning to serve the additional order, the restaurant staff discovered in disbelief that the customer had vanished, taking with him her Samsung A53 mobile phone valued at 12,000 Baht. Local authorities were promptly notified, and an investigation is underway to apprehend the suspect who managed to escape on a motorbike, according to nearby residents.































