Finnish man drunk, not assaulted by Pattaya bar guards – police chief

Police said no security guard assaulted a foreigner who fell and suffered a bloody head wound outside a South Pattaya bar. The Finn was drunk.

Local media reported that Toni Mikael, 47 was pushed to the ground by a guard outside the Cobra Lounge on Thappraya Soi 5 around 10:15 p.m. on March 27.



Later, Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said that was untrue and that the Finnish national was extremely drunk and fell of his own accord. A guard never touched him.

Police did, however. Instead of waiting for paramedics, police grabbed the foreigner’s arm and tried to pull him to his feet, only to be met with cries of pain. The cops then tried to stop five news photographers from shooting the incident, saying they were protecting Pattaya’s reputation.





































