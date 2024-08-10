Financial aid provided to victims after storms ravage coastal homes in Banglamung

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of beachside homes in Banglamung sub-district appealed to local authorities for assistance after recent storms caused severe damage to their homes, leaving many without the financial means to carry out necessary repairs.

In response to these urgent pleas, on August 9, Jarewat Chinawat, Mayor of Banglamung sub-district, along with Deputy Mayors Ms Natthini Cherdchai and Ms Thipwimon Homkajorn, led a municipal administration team to visit the coastal community most affected by the storms. The area had been heavily impacted by a powerful sea storm in early June, which left numerous homes along the beach in various states of disrepair.







The municipal team conducted a thorough inspection of the damage, meticulously documenting the destruction and assessing the extent of the damage to each property. The inspection revealed a wide range of damage, from minor structural issues to complete destruction.

Following the assessment, the municipal authorities formulated a plan to provide assistance, based on government disaster relief criteria. The relevant committee reviewed the proposal and approved financial aid for the most severely affected residents.









One such family, led by Mr Supot Homkajorn, whose home was completely destroyed and declared uninhabitable, received 35,000 baht in financial aid. This assistance is intended to support the total reconstruction of their home.

“The visit and subsequent aid distribution underscore the municipality’s commitment to helping residents recover from natural disasters and rebuild their lives,” said Mayor Jarewat Chinawat. “The local government has pledged to continue supporting those in need as the community works to recover from the aftermath of the storms.”





































