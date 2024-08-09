Industry Ministry upholds Thai Industrial Standards amid influx of substandard Chinese products

The Ministry of Industry has announced stringent measures to uphold Thai Industrial Standards (TIS) in response to an influx of substandard Chinese products flooding the Thai market.

Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul emphasized the need for quality assurance and consumer protection, mandating the Thai Industrial Standards Institute to increase the issuance of standards from 400-500 per year to 1,400 this year.







These standards are categorized into general and mandatory to help businesses adapt and compete effectively.

Although the Chinese platform TEMU has not entered Thailand, the government is taking proactive measures to protect consumers from online purchases of visually appealing but substandard products. Minister Pimphattra highlighted that affordable products must also be of high quality to ensure consumer safety. The Ministry has also informed TEMU that it will be held accountable for any non-compliant products sold, adhering to the rigorous TIS standards.









Following a recent cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Commerce, and related agencies, plans to discuss strategies to monitor container shipments at borders and ports. This includes developing inspection protocols for online-ordered goods to safeguard consumers. Additionally, the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) will enforce laws to protect consumers and engage TEMU representatives in discussions on product standards compliance.

These measures underscore the government’s commitment to ensuring that all products, regardless of origin, meet high standards of quality and safety for Thai consumers. The comprehensive approach aims to provide robust consumer protection while supporting Thai businesses in maintaining competitive standards. (NNT)





































